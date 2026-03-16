PSG heads to Stamford Bridge with a 5-2 lead, but without Fabián Ruiz

PARIS (AP) — PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz will be missing the Champions League last-16 second leg against Chelsea at Stamford…

PARIS (AP) — PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz will be missing the Champions League last-16 second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Ruiz has been sidelined since the end of January because of a knee injury.

PSG will also be without teenager Quentin Ndjantou but the reigning European champion has almost its entire squad available. PSG is in an excellent position ahead of the trip to London, leading 5-2 from the first leg.

Luis Enrique’s players were off duty in the French league over the weekend because Nantes agreed to postpone their scheduled game in order to give PSG better preparation for the Champions League.

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