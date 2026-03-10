Live Radio
PSG gets Joao Neves fitness boost ahead of Chelsea match in Champions League

The Associated Press

March 10, 2026, 9:04 AM

PARIS (AP) — Portugal midfielder Joao Neves returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, putting him in contention to play against Chelsea in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

That’s a boost to PSG coach Luis Enrique, whose powerful midfield which helped the team win the competition for the first time last season is currently shorn of Fabian Ruiz because of a knee injury that has sidelined the Spaniard since mid-January.

Neves has been nursing an ankle injury and missed the two Ligue 1 matches PSG has played since advancing past Monaco in the Champions League playoffs last month.

Asked if Neves will start against Chelsea in the first leg at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, Enrique said: “We will see tomorrow, I don’t want to give any clues to our opponent.”

PSG last played Chelsea in July in the final of the Club World Cup, when the English team won 3-0.

