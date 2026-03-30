Prosecutors close case of Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer’s fatal crash at 2024 road worlds

ZURICH (AP) — Prosecutors closed an investigation on Monday into the death of Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer who crashed at…

ZURICH (AP) — Prosecutors closed an investigation on Monday into the death of Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer who crashed at the 2024 road world championships and was not found for more than one hour.

The 18-year-old Furrer crashed on a downhill section of rain-slicked road in a forest area approaching Zurich in the junior women’s race.

She was not discovered for one hour, 22 minutes, the public prosecutors’ office in Zurich said in a statement on Monday. Her fall was not seen and she was not spotted from the road because she lay in undergrowth.

Furrer suffered a head injury and she died the next day.

It was “a racing accident without any indication of criminally relevant conduct,” the canton (state) prosecution office said, in relation to organization of the race and her medical treatment,

Racers at the worlds in September 2024 were not wearing GPS trackers that would track their location.

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