ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Match Bonus for NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can sign up with ProphetX promo code WTOP ahead of Monday’s games. Receive a 100% match on a $25 initial purchase this week. Click here to start signing up.







There should be something for every sports fan on ProphetX this week. Start making purchases on NBA games or any other sport this week. There are options in college basketball as conference tournaments continue. Not to mention, new users can go all in on the NHL and World Baseball Classic as well. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem ProphetX promo code WTOP and start with a 100% match and up to $25 in bonuses.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Start With $25 Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Match Up to $25 Bonus Last Verified March 9, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

Think of this offer as an opportunity to hit the ground running this week. This peer-to-peer sports prediction platform provides new players with a chance to set their own odds on the games. New players who take advantage of this ProphetX promo will have extra bonuses to use on the games.

From there, get a feel for the app, which is available via the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. Start making predictions on everything from the NBA and NHL to the World Baseball Classic and college basketball. There should be something for every sports fan.

How to Get Started With ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on ProphetX is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players this week:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. This promo is only available for new users.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Make an initial purchase and trigger this 100% match for up to $25 in bonuses.

Monday Night NBA Preview

The NBA is sure to be a popular option among sports fans on ProphetX this week. Although Monday night is a lighter overall schedule, there are a few intriguing matchups to choose from. Two Western Conference contenders will meet when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Denver Nuggets.

The late game on Peacock features the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks lost a Sunday matinee against the Los Angeles Lakers, which means they should be motivated to leave Los Angeles with a split.

There are tons of different ways to make predictions on the Monday night games. Take a closer look at the full schedule in the NBA: