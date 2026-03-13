Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EDT
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Vancouver 1, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 3, Boston 2
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Vancouver, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Toronot, 1 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
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