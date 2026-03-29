PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5 Lineup, Get $50 in Lineups for NBA, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can use our the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to snag a fantastic welcome offer. Just sign up here, play a $5 lineup, and you will automatically receive $50 in lineups. We’re in this together, so whether you’re building a card for tonight’s hardwood clash or looking ahead at the rest of the week’s NBA games, this is your real chance to chase a nice pay day.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Lineups

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to host the New York Knicks at Paycom Center, new users have the perfect opportunity to jump into the action.

Review the quick-glance table below for the complete offer details:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play a $5 Lineup, Get $50 in Lineups Guaranteed Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 29, 2026

Promo Code Overview

By simply registering and locking in a $5 lineup, first-time users will instantly secure a guaranteed $50 in lineups. Whether I am keying in on the hometown Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center or making picks for the visiting New York Knicks, this play $5, get $50 promotion provides an immediate bankroll boost—regardless of whether your initial $5 lineup wins or loses.

To qualify for this guaranteed reward, you must be a new PrizePicks customer who meets the platform’s standard age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once your eligibility is verified, you can immediately utilize your $50 in lineups across any of tonight’s thrilling matchups.

How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Promo Tonight

Here is where we find our edge. Let’s look at the top player points over/under props for tonight’s slate. I’m placing these specific picks on my radar to build out a winning card:

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander New York Knicks 30.5 Nikola Jokic Golden State Warriors 26.5 Jalen Brunson Oklahoma City Thunder 24.5 Jamal Murray Golden State Warriors 23.5 Kristaps Porzingis GSW @ DEN 19.5

If you want a real chance at a nice pay day tonight, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is my top key. He boasts the highest consensus points projection on the board at 30.5. He takes on a New York Knicks squad that holds a strong 6.7 Net Rating and grabs 52.9% of available rebounds.

In our other high-profile contest, Nikola Jokic (26.5) and Jamal Murray (23.5) are primed for massive usage against the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets (4.1 Net Rating) will look to exploit a heavily depleted Golden State roster.

Finally, Jalen Brunson rounds out the top-tier guard options with a 24.5-point prop. He will need a heroic, high-efficiency performance to crack an Oklahoma City team that has dominated opponents all season long.

Taking Your Lineups to the Diamond

The beauty of this platform is the flexibility. While we love the NBA hardwood, you don’t have to limit your action to basketball. You can absolutely use your $50 in guaranteed lineups to dive into the MLB slate. Handicapping baseball brings its own thrills, and mixing some strikeout props or total bases into your daily card is a fantastic way to diversify your strategy. If you spot a great pitching matchup on the morning line, don’t hesitate to build an MLB-focused lineup.

How to Activate Your PrizePicks Promo

If you are ready to get in on the action, follow these simple steps to claim your reward:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information.

Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: You must use promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to be eligible.

You must use promo code during the sign-up process to be eligible. Make a Deposit: Fund your wallet by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods.

Fund your wallet by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Place Your Lineup: Play a $5 lineup on the board of your choice to automatically activate the $50 in guaranteed lineups.

The absolute best part of this strategy? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t impact your reward. Win or lose, that $50 in lineups is yours to keep building those winning cards.

Please note: To qualify for this offer, you must be a new user and meet all required age and region requirements.