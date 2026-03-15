PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get a $50 Bonus for NBA and NCAAB Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a high-value play on a massive basketball slate, and if you are looking to build a nice pay day today, I’ve got exactly what you need. By signing up here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, new users can sign up and play just $5 to instantly secure a $50 guaranteed bonus.

Whether you are eyeing today’s marquee NBA matchups—like the massive Sunday afternoon clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder—or looking at the college basketball matchups, this welcome offer is the perfect way to pad your bankroll. Remember, this play $5 to get $50 bonus is exclusively for new users, so let’s dive into exactly how we can capitalize on it.

Grab $50 Bonus with the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified Match 15, 2026

This quick overview outlines the core details of our strategy today. The latest PrizePicks welcome offer gives new customers an incredible opportunity: simply sign up with the promo code WTOP, place a qualifying $5 entry, and you instantly unlock a guaranteed $50 bonus. This gives us extra funds to chase bigger payouts on the NBA regular season schedule. Best of all, that $50 bonus is locked in regardless of whether your initial entry wins or loses.

To grab this guaranteed bonus ahead of today’s tip-offs, you just need to be a completely new PrizePicks customer. Make sure you meet the local age requirements and are physically located in a participating state where the platform legally operates. You can even use these bonus funds if you want to switch gears to today’s college basketball conference tournament championships, like the exciting Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas matchup.

How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Promo Tonight

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Minnesota Timberwolves 32.5 Anthony Edwards Oklahoma City Thunder 27.5 Donovan Mitchell Dallas Mavericks 27.5 Jalen Brunson Golden State Warriors 26.5 Cooper Flagg Cleveland Cavaliers 21.5

When handicapping tonight’s slate, we have some incredible spots to target. The marquee 1 p.m. ET ABC national broadcast at Paycom Center features the Oklahoma City Thunder, riding a seven-game win streak at 52-15, hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commands the highest projected points prop on the board at 32.5. SGA just dropped 35 points against Boston, and with OKC boasting an elite +10.9 Net Rating,

On the Minnesota side, Anthony Edwards has a 27.5 points over/under. The Timberwolves hold a 2-1 season series lead over OKC, and Edwards is averaging an impressive 29.67 points per game. However, you must keep an eye on his pre-game status; he is currently listed as questionable with right knee soreness. The good news? He recently played through that same knee issue to drop 42 points, so if he suits up, he has a real chance to go off.

Looking at the Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game, Donovan Mitchell sits at a steep 27.5 points over/under. Cleveland has a solid +4.8 Net Rating, ensuring plenty of offensive efficiency against a struggling Dallas squad holding a -5.2 Net Rating. We also have rookie Cooper Flagg at 21.5 points; he recently returned from a foot sprain and is successfully logging 17 to 18 points despite a minutes restriction.

Finally, Jalen Brunson draws a 26.5 points prop against the Golden State Warriors. With Golden State missing massive defensive pieces like Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green, the floor is wide open for Brunson to capitalize in this showcase.

Using the PrizePicks Promo COde

Ready to get in on the action and lock in your picks today? Click here and take these steps to claim your bonus: