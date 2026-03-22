PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can claim an exclusive welcome offer by utilizing PrizePicks promo WTOP code before tip-off. This special promotion allows eligible new players to simply sign up and play $5 to get a guaranteed $50 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether you are building daily fantasy entries for the upcoming slate or looking ahead to any college basketball matchup scheduled for this week, this offer provides the perfect opportunity to jump right into the action. Sign up with PrizePicks and start reaping the rewards.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus

Before finalizing your daily fantasy entries for the upcoming college basketball slate, review the key details of this exclusive welcome offer below.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus last Verified On March 22, 2026

For fans looking to elevate their engagement with the college basketball schedule, the PrizePicks promo code unlocks exceptional value. By registering a new account and placing a simple $5 daily fantasy entry on any of the hardwood matchups, players will automatically secure a guaranteed $50 bonus.

The outcome of your initial entry does not affect the reward, meaning your account is credited with the bonus funds regardless of whether your first college basketball slip wins or loses. Please note that this generous welcome offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully qualify, individuals must meet the minimum age requirements for their specific jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state when creating their account.

College Basketball Point Totals

If you are building your daily fantasy entries, monitoring the highest projected point totals is a great place to start. Below is a breakdown of the five highest player point totals on the board for the upcoming slate of games.

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Ja’Kobi Gillespie Virginia Cavaliers 18.5 Bennett Stirtz Florida Gators 18.5 Brayden Burries Utah State Aggies 16.5 Thomas Haugh Iowa Hawkeyes 16.5 Tarris Reed Jr. UCLA Bruins 15.5

When looking to build out your slips, Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie is an immediate standout. Gillespie has been an absolute force, posting 29 points and nine assists while draining six three-pointers in his previous showing against Miami (OH).

Another premier guard to watch is Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz, who also commands an 18.5-point projection. Stirtz rarely leaves the floor and brings excellent offensive volume into his matchup against the Florida Gators.

Down low, the most intriguing projection on the board belongs to UConn’s Tarris Reed Jr. His line sits at a modest 15.5 points, despite coming off a historic 31-point, 27-rebound domination over Furman. Against the UCLA Bruins, Reed will look to follow up that performance, where he shot a blistering 80% (12-for-15) from the field.

Rounding out the top tier is Arizona freshman Brayden Burries, who is converting 80% of his three-point attempts early in the tournament. Burries will look to bring his dynamic scoring threat to a clash with the Utah State Aggies. Additionally, Florida forward Thomas Haugh anchors a deep Gators frontcourt and enters the matchup against Iowa coming off an impressive 14-point, seven-assist performance.

How to Activate PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your guaranteed bonus is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to activate the offer before tip-off:

Register Your Account: Download the PrizePicks app or navigate to the site to create a new account using your standard personal information. Use the Promo Code: You must enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the secure payment methods provided. Submit Your Entry: Build and lock in a daily fantasy entry for at least $5.

Once your initial $5 entry is placed, you will automatically activate a $50 guaranteed bonus. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer, whether your first entry wins or loses, the $50 bonus will be credited to your account.