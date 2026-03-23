PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA + NCAA Tournament Fantasy

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All new DFS users can sign up with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP for NBA and March Madness entries this week. Sign up with a new account and create your first entry on to get started, with a fun NBA slate tonight and March Madness tipping off for the Sweet 16 later this week.

Enter a $5 contest after signing up with a new account. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive a $50 bonus.

There are two recurring promotions that can be used toward entries. Find discounts with Taco Tuesday and increase your winnings with Flex Fridays. It’s also worth noting the Goblin and Demon markets. Demons are harder to hit, but your winnings are larger. On the other hand, Goblins are easier and result in a smaller payout.

PrizePicks Promo Code for NBA, NCAA Bonus

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified Match 23rd, 2026

The latest PrizePicks promo code delivers a straightforward, value-packed welcome offer for basketball fans looking to capitalize on tonight’s NBA slate. By signing up with promo code WTOP and submitting a simple $5 entry, players will receive a guaranteed $50 bonus. We put a lot of stock in finding market value, and getting guaranteed funds to back your favorite player projections in the 07:00 PM ET showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is as good as it gets.

Please note that this generous welcome offer is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To qualify for the $50 guaranteed bonus, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state.

NBA Player Prop Preview Monday via PrizePicks

Player Opponent Point Prop Luka Doncic LAL/DET 32.5 Victor Wembanyama SAS/MIA 26.5 Jalen Duren LAL/DET 22.5 Austin Reaves LAL/DET 21.5 Tyler Herro SAS/MIA 21.5

Tonight’s schedule features a couple of fascinating matchups with massive implications, offering plenty of angles for your PrizePicks entries.

Luka Doncic commands the highest point total on the board at 32.5. Doncic is fresh off his ninth straight 30-point performance during the Lakers’ current nine-game winning streak, and with his recent technical foul officially rescinded, he is fully cleared for this 07:00 PM ET tip-off.

His teammate Austin Reaves, bringing viral championship energy and a 23.53 PPG average to the floor, is listed at 21.5 points. If you think Reaves can keep up his hot streak, you might look to play more than his consensus projection against a Detroit squad dealing with heavy rotation issues.

Detroit might boast an impressive 51-19 record and a +7.0 net rating, but we are looking closely at their injury report. With Cade Cunningham out for at least two weeks with a collapsed lung and Isaiah Stewart sidelined with a calf strain, the offensive volume shifts entirely to Jalen Duren. Projected at 22.5 points, Duren has become the focal point, recently dropping 24 points to step up for this depleted roster. Deciding whether Duren goes more or less than his projection will be a key decision point tonight.

Elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama boasts a 26.5 points prop for the San Antonio Spurs against the Miami Heat. Coming off a game-winning shot to clinch a playoff berth and averaging 25.0 points over a five-game winning streak, choosing more than his projection feels like an analytical edge against Miami’s +3.1 net rating.

How to Redeem the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Securing your guaranteed bonus is a straightforward process. To qualify, you must be a new PrizePicks user and meet the applicable age and region requirements for your location. Follow these steps to claim your offer:

Create an Account: Download the app or navigate to the site to register your new account. You will need to enter standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is strictly required that you input promo code WTOP to unlock the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods provided. Submit Your Entry: Play a $5 entry to activate the $50 guaranteed bonus. You can easily build your lineup using projections from the 07:00 PM ET showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons.

The best part of this offer is that the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on receiving your bonus. Whether your player prop selections go more or less than their projections, your $50 guaranteed bonus will be successfully credited to your account to use on future NBA action.