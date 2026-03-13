PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA, CBB Tournament Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP and lock in $50 in bonuses for a loaded basketball slate that includes college basketball conference tournament games as well as NBA matchups. Click here and make a $5 play to get your reward.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for CBB, NBA Tonight

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Verified March 13

The math behind the current PrizePicks welcome offer is straightforward: new users who register with promo code WTOP and place a simple $5 entry are guaranteed to receive a $50 bonus. This infusion of bonus funds provides immediate utility for the expansive basketball slate, allowing you to build multiple entries across the slate regardless of whether your initial $5 play wins or loses.

To qualify for this advantageous offer, you must be a first-time PrizePicks customer. All new users must also meet their local jurisdiction’s age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the daily fantasy platform legally operates.

Use Your PrizePicks Promo Tonight

If you are looking to take advantage of tonight’s slate, targeting the right player projections requires a close look at recent usage metrics and efficiency data. Based on the available lines, here are five notable player points over/unders on the board to help you build your entries.

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop John Blackwell Illinois Fighting Illini 18.8 18.5 Keaton Wagler Wisconsin/Illinois Matchup 17.9 18.5 Pryce Sandfort Purdue/Nebraska Matchup 17.9 18.5 Trey Kaufman-Renn Nebraska Cornhuskers 13.6 13.5 Braden Smith Nebraska Cornhuskers 14.6 12.5

When analyzing the board, the most glaring value belongs to Wisconsin’s John Blackwell. Coming off a historic 34-point performance against Washington that set a Wisconsin Big Ten Tournament record, his projection sits at a very manageable 18.5 points against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Given his recent elite shooting efficiency, backing Blackwell to clear this number could be a good choice.

In the Purdue vs. Nebraska quarterfinal at the United Center, Trey Kaufman-Renn presents an intriguing option. The Purdue forward is averaging 13.6 points per game, aligned with his 13.5-point projection.

His teammate, Braden Smith, offers a different analytical angle with his line set at 12.5 points. He averages 14.6 points per game and dictates Purdue’s offensive pace, recently setting a Big Ten Tournament record with 16 assists against Northwestern. With his massive usage rate and the ball constantly in his hands, Smith possesses the necessary volume to eclipse this projection if Nebraska’s defense forces him to score rather than facilitate.

Targeting Tonight’s NBA Matchups

While college hoops dominate the early evening, your PrizePicks bonus funds are just as effective for tonight’s premier NBA matchups. Analyzing player projections in these pro matchups—such as Timberwolves vs. Warriors—provides another highly strategic avenue to deploy your newly acquired bonus funds.

Activate Your PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your guaranteed bonus requires following a straightforward, step-by-step process. Here is exactly how to unlock your funds for tonight’s action: