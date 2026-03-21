PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for College Basketball Tournament Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can secure a guaranteed reward ahead of the latest college basketball action by using PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Exclusively available for new players, this welcome offer allows you to sign up and play just $5 to instantly receive a $50 bonus. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are building entries around the heavyweight clash between Texas and Gonzaga, the in-state showdown featuring Texas A&M and Houston, or any other college basketball matchup happening this week, this promotion provides immediate value. Your bonus funds are entirely flexible, meaning you can use them to make your picks for the upcoming slate or any game on the board throughout the rest of the week.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus for College Basketball

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On March 21, 2026

Unlocking the latest PrizePicks promo code allows new players to maximize their value across the entire college basketball slate. The premise of this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward: sign up, submit a $5 lineup using any available NCAA basketball player projections, and you will receive a guaranteed $50 bonus. Because the reward is fully guaranteed, your initial $5 entry does not even need to win for you to receive the $50 payout, taking the stress out of your first entry on the hardwood.

This exclusive offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To qualify, you must be creating an account on the platform for the very first time, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state. Once those criteria are met and your first play is locked in, your bonus funds will be instantly available to deploy across the rest of the week’s college hoops schedule.

Saturday NCAA Tournament Player Prop Options

Taking advantage of the daily fantasy sports options on PrizePicks requires pinpointing where player projections diverge from actual production. Below are five notable point totals on the board and how their lines compare to their current output.

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Graham Ike Texas 19.0 20.5 Tyler Tanner Nebraska 26.0 18.5 Pryce Sandfort Vanderbilt 23.0 17.5 Keaton Wagler VCU 18.0 17.5 Terrence Hill Jr. Illinois 34.0 16.5

Gonzaga’s Graham Ike headlines the board with a massive 20.5-point projection. The WCC Player of the Year will battle in the paint against Texas center Matas Vokietaitis, who recently dominated with 23 points and 16 rebounds in the opening round. This matchup of Gonzaga scoring against Texas grit is a true test of Ike’s interior ability.

Meanwhile, a highly anticipated backcourt duel between Vanderbilt and Nebraska presents unique value. Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner arrives fresh off a 26-point performance, making his 18.5 projection an immediate point of interest. On the opposite side, Nebraska’s Pryce Sandfort holds a line of 17.5 despite recent tournament heroics where he scored 23 points and hit seven three-pointers. Both players have established themselves as elite offensive focal points, yet their projections sit surprisingly low compared to their recent output.

The biggest discrepancy belongs to VCU’s Terrence Hill Jr. Following an epic performance where he poured in a career-high 34 points off the bench to orchestrate a 19-point comeback, PrizePicks has set his total at a modest 16.5 against Illinois. Facing an Illinois defense featuring standout freshman Keaton Wagler, Hill’s projection presents an intriguing option if he maintains anywhere near his current usage and killer confidence.

How to Activate PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to lock in your college basketball entries? Claiming your guaranteed bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Register a New Account: Head to the site to create your account using standard personal information. During registration, you must enter promo code WTOP to qualify for the offer.

Head to the site to create your account using standard personal information. During registration, you must enter promo code to qualify for the offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using any of the available secure payment methods.

Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using any of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your Play: Create and submit a $5 entry using any of the college basketball daily fantasy sports options on the board.

Once you place your $5 entry, you will immediately activate a $50 guaranteed bonus. The best part of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer, whether your college basketball picks hit or miss, the $50 bonus is yours.