PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for CBB Tournaments, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP and get $50 in bonuses guaranteed when you make a $5 play for high-profile college basketball games today like UConn vs. St. John’s and Virginia vs. Duke. Click here to sign up and capitalize on today’s loaded slate.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP For College Basketball, More

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Confirmed March 14, 2026

This PrizePicks promo code unlocks a high-value opportunity for college basketball fans looking to elevate their daily fantasy strategy. By capitalizing on this exclusive welcome offer, new PrizePicks customers can simply register, build a lineup, and make a $5 entry to instantly secure a guaranteed $50 bonus. This promotion delivers an immediate bankroll boost for the entire college hoops slate.

To qualify for this guaranteed bonus, you must be a first-time player making an initial entry on the platform, meet your jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state. Because the bonus funds are fully guaranteed, your initial $5 college basketball entry does not need to win for the $50 reward to hit your account, creating an optimal, zero-risk pathway to make picks on today’s action.

Steps To Use Your PrizePicks College Basketball Promo Tonight

If you are looking to put your promotional funds to use on tonight’s college basketball slate, identifying the best value on player projections is key. Below is a breakdown of points over/unders for prominent players in today’s matchups.

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Alex Condon Vanderbilt 15.0 17.5 Thomas Haugh Vanderbilt 17.0 17.5 Thijs De Ridder Duke 15.8 14.5 Boogie Fland Vanderbilt 11.5 11.5 Xaivian Lee Vanderbilt 11.6 11.5

Florida’s Alex Condon has a 17.5 over/under prop coming off a 22-point double-double in the SEC tournament against Kentucky. Against the Vanderbilt Commodores, the over could be an intriguing option.

Fellow Gator Thomas Haugh shares that identical 17.5 points over/under. Haugh sits at 17 points per game this season. Backers will need to evaluate whether his recent Second-Team All-American pedigree translates into increased scoring volume against Vanderbilt’s defense.

In the ACC championship, Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder carries a 14.5-point prop into a high-stakes matchup against the Duke Blue Devils. De Ridder, who recently made history as the first Virginia freshman to earn All-ACC First Team honors, is averaging 15.8 points on the season. He will need to leverage that efficiency against a formidable Duke interior anchored by Maliq Brown and Cameron Boozer.

Finally, Florida guards Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland both carry 11.5-point projections. Both players average right around their set lines this season, with Lee scoring 11.6 points per game and Fland 11.5.

Expanding the Slate: NBA Projections for Hornets vs. Spurs and Nuggets vs. Lakers

While college basketball offers a dense schedule of tournament matchups, players can also diversify their daily fantasy portfolios by exploring tonight’s NBA slate, including headlining matchups like Hornets vs. Spurs and Nuggets vs. Lakers. Utilizing the PrizePicks welcome bonus across both collegiate and professional markets is a proven, strategic approach to maximizing your initial bankroll.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 Guaranteed Bonus

Claiming your guaranteed bonus requires following a simple process. Follow these exact steps to activate your offer and build your first PrizePicks lineup:

Register a New Account: Click here to create your new user profile. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input promo code WTOP to ensure you are opted into the correct new user promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum first-time deposit of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Utilize today’s statistical projections to build a lineup and submit a $5 entry. Receive Your Bonus: Once your entry is locked in, you will instantly unlock a $50 guaranteed bonus. The outcome of your original $5 play will not impact this distribution—the bonus is secured win or lose.

Please note: This promotion is explicitly valid only for new users who are registering for the first time. Players must meet their specific state’s age and jurisdictional requirements to be eligible.