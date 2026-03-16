PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 NBA Bonus for Lakers-Rockets, NBA Picks

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Collect a bonus with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP for NBA entries Monday night. Sign up with a new account and create your first entry on NBA or college basketball players with this welcome offer.



Enter a $5 contest after signing up with a new account. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive a $50 bonus.

There are two recurring promotions that can be used toward entries. Find discounts with Taco Tuesday and increase your winnings with Flex Fridays. It’s also worth noting the Goblin and Demon markets. Demons are harder to hit, but your winnings are larger. On the other hand, Goblins are easier and result in a smaller payout.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus Monday

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified Match 16, 2026

For fans looking to capitalize on this massive Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets showdown, this welcome offer delivers immediate, undeniable value.

By registering with the designated promo code, new PrizePicks customers can take advantage of a highly lucrative promotion where you simply sign up and play $5 to get a guaranteed $50 bonus. We put a lot of stock in guarantees, and the best part of this deal is that whether your initial entry hits or misses, the $50 in bonus funds will be successfully secured in your account.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively for new PrizePicks customers. To unlock this value, you must be a first-time player on the platform, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state.

How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Promo Tonight

Tonight’s matchup features the Los Angeles Lakers (42-25), currently sitting in third place in the Western Conference, taking on the fourth-place Houston Rockets (41-25) on March 16, 2026, at 09:30 PM EDT. With the Lakers riding a four-game win streak and the Rockets fighting through crucial injuries, the winner of this contest will seize the all-important third seed in the playoff standings. There is plenty of star power taking the court, creating numerous angles to leverage your daily fantasy promos on tonight’s slate.

Lakers vs Rockets Player Props & Analysis

Los Angeles Lakers: Luka Dončić: 30.5 Points, 8.5 Assists, 7.5 Rebounds, 3.5 3-Pointers Made LeBron James: 18.5 Points, 6.5 Assists, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.5 3-Pointers Made Austin Reaves: 20.5 Points, 4.5 Assists, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made Marcus Smart: 7.5 Points, 1.5 Assists, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.5 3-Pointers Made Deandre Ayton: 9.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds

Houston Rockets: Kevin Durant: 26.5 Points, 4.5 Assists, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made Alperen Sengun: 19.5 Points, 5.5 Assists, 8.5 Rebounds Amen Thompson: 18.5 Points, 5.5 Assists, 7.5 Rebounds Jabari Smith Jr.: 15.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.5 3-Pointers Made Tari Eason: 9.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 3-Pointers Made



When interpreting these lines, a few situational trends scream value. Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić brings massive, MVP-caliber scoring volume into this contest. He averages a stellar 32.8 points per game, making his 30.5 points projection appealing—especially after his recent viral clutch heroics.

Furthermore, we put a lot of stock in Deandre Ayton right now. The big man is playing absolute “bully ball” and has emerged as the team’s undeniable X-factor. Sitting with an incredibly friendly rebounding line of 6.5, Ayton averages 8.3 boards per game and has been playing better recently.

Looking at the Houston Rockets, the market might be mispricing Tari Eason’s point total. Set at just 9.5 points, Eason logs 10.6 points per night and will likely see increased usage if Alperen Sengun—who is currently questionable with a back issue and drawing heavy criticism for his defensive liabilities—is limited or out.

Finally, Kevin Durant offers a compelling read at 26.5 points. Averaging 25.9 points per game, Durant is carrying a heavy offensive load for Houston and might need to do even more if Sengun ends up sitting

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to uncover some value and get in on the action for tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets matchup? Securing your bonus is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps to activate your offer:

Sign Up: Create and register a new PrizePicks account by providing your standard personal information. You must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible. Use the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process. It goes without saying, but this specific code is absolutely required to lock in your bonus. Fund Your Account: Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Put together your lineup for tonight’s game (or any other available slate) and play a $5 entry.

Once you place your entry, you will activate a $50 guaranteed bonus. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Whether your daily fantasy projections hit for more or less, the $50 bonus will be credited directly to your account!