PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for NBA, MLB Games

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Sign up using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to receive a fantastic welcome offer for all new users. Create a new account to get started, and you can use this offer to start placing your favorite lineups across the MLB and NBA today.







Create a new account and play a $5 lineup to automatically receive $50 in lineups. This offer is guaranteed no matter the result, making this a great way to get started.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for Tuesday Welcome Offer

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers take the court, let’s look at the underlying value of tonight’s welcome offer. We put a lot of stock in guaranteed returns, and this daily fantasy promotion offers an easy way to build your bankroll while you follow the regular-season action around the league.

Below is a complete breakdown of the current PrizePicks sign-up offer:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play a $5 Lineup, Get $50 in Lineups Guaranteed Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 31st, 2026

The current PrizePicks promo code provides new customers with a valuable opportunity to build their daily fantasy bankroll across tonight’s NBA slate. By registering and placing a simple $5 lineup on any available player projections—including those from the highly anticipated Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers clash—you will automatically secure a guaranteed $50 in lineups. This reward is credited to your account regardless of your initial lineup’s outcome, ensuring you have extra funds to utilize as you target market inefficiencies during the season.

To capitalize on this welcome offer, you must be a first-time player on the daily fantasy platform, meet your local jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is verified and your $5 lineup is placed, you can instantly apply your $50 in lineups toward any of tonight’s exciting NBA matchups.

How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Promo Tonight

If you want to maximize your daily fantasy promotions tonight, there are several high-profile points projections to consider across the schedule. As analysts, we always look at the consensus lines to find the smartest entries. Below are the five highest player points over/under totals available for today’s matchups based on those projections.

Player Opponent Points Luka Doncic CLE @ LAL 31.5 Donovan Mitchell CLE @ LAL 24.5 Kevin Durant NYK @ HOU 24.5 Jalen Brunson NYK @ HOU 24.5 Austin Reaves CLE @ LAL 22.5

Player stat projections subject to change

Tonight’s Top Projections to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the entire slate with a towering points projection of 31.5 heading into the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup environment. In that same game context, Donovan Mitchell sits with a robust 24.5 projection. It will be fascinating to see how the scoring unfolds, particularly with the Cavaliers boasting a solid 4.6 Net Rate and the Lakers holding a 2.7 Net Rate this season. We know Los Angeles can lean heavily on Austin Reaves, who brings a proven 23.53 points-per-game scoring average into the contest to support his 22.5 points projection.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks clash offers plenty of star power. Both Jalen Brunson and Kevin Durant share a points projection of 24.5 in this matchup grouping. We’ve seen time and time again how situational context dictates volume; the Knicks bring a strong 6.5 Net Rate and a 52.9% total rebound percentage into the night, which could heavily impact second-chance scoring opportunities. Houston counters with a 3.6 Net Rate and an elite 54.9% team rebounding rate, setting the stage for a highly competitive environment for these top-tier scorers.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Ready to get in on the action before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers tip off tonight? Getting started is simple, and it is never too early to look at locking in your projections. To claim your guaranteed $50 in lineups, just follow these easy steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new PrizePicks account by providing your standard personal information. Use the Promo Code: You must enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Lineup: Submit a $5 lineup on any available player projections—like the upcoming Lakers vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Once your $5 lineup is placed, you will automatically activate a $50 guaranteed in lineups. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on receiving this offer. You will receive your welcome offer funds whether your initial lineup wins or loses, which is exactly the kind of edge we look for.

Please note: This promotional offer is exclusively for new users. Players must meet all standard age and region requirements to be eligible to play and claim the offer.