PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for NBA, MLB Games Monday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new DFS users can claim the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to snag a fantastic welcome offer for NBA and MLB games today.







Create a new account and play a $5 lineup to automatically receive $50 in lineups.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for $50 in Lineups

Before the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off, here is a quick breakdown of the exclusive welcome offer currently available to first-time players looking for value on the board:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play a $5 Lineup, Get $50 in Lineups Guaranteed Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 30, 2026

New PrizePicks customers have a prime opportunity to capitalize on tonight’s clash between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder. By utilizing the latest welcome offer with promo code WTOP, first-time players can sign up and play $5 to get a guaranteed $50 in lineups. We put a lot of stock into finding early value, and this allows you to jump right into the action with a significant boost to your starting bankroll, giving you immediate flexibility to build multiple entries around tonight’s player projections.

To take advantage of this promotion, users must meet a few basic eligibility conditions. The offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers who have never previously created an account on the platform. Additionally, you must meet the local age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Once you satisfy these criteria and submit your qualifying $5 entry, the $50 in lineups is fully guaranteed to hit your account.

How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Promo Tonight

The Detroit Pistons will hit the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in tonight’s cross-conference matchup on March 30, 2026, at 9:30 PM ET.

Detroit Pistons: Caris LeVert: 9.5 Points | 3.5 Assists Paul Reed: 12.5 Points | 9.5 Rebounds Kevin Huerter: 11.5 Points | 1.5 3-Point Field Goals Daniss Jenkins: 15.5 Points | 5.5 Assists Ausar Thompson: 11.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds

Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 29.5 Points | 6.5 Assists Chet Holmgren: 14.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds Jalen Williams: 15.5 Points | 4.5 Assists Luguentz Dort: 6.5 Points | Over/Under 2.5 Rebounds Ajay Mitchell: 13.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds



Player stat projections subject to change

When evaluating tonight’s lines for market inefficiencies, we always look beyond the surface projections. Take Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s points projection, set at 29.5. Across 63 games, the Oklahoma City Thunder star is averaging roughly 31.3 points per appearance.

On the Detroit Pistons side, we have to look at the situational context. Daniss Jenkins is carrying a lofty 15.5 points projection due to the injury to Cade Cunningham

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking this welcome offer for tonight’s Pistons vs. Thunder matchup is a straightforward process. To get started, you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements.

Here is exactly how to claim your offer:

Create an Account: Register a new account using your standard personal information. Use the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Submit a $5 entry on the platform. You can use any combination of the player projections mentioned earlier for tonight’s game.

Once you submit your $5 entry, you will immediately activate a $50 guaranteed in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on this offer—whether your initial entry wins or loses, the $50 in lineups is yours to keep, giving you a serious analytical edge for the rest of the NBA slate.