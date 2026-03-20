PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for March Madness Picks This Weekend

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Collect a bonus with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP for March Madness entries today. Sign up with a new account and create your first entry on the NCAA Tournament games today with this welcome offer.



Enter a $5 contest after signing up with a new account. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive a $50 bonus.

There are two recurring promotions that can be used toward entries. Find discounts with Taco Tuesday and increase your winnings with Flex Fridays. It’s also worth noting the Goblin and Demon markets. Demons are harder to hit, but your winnings are larger. On the other hand, Goblins are easier and result in a smaller payout.

PrizePicks Promo Code for NCAA Tournament Bonus

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified Match 20th, 2026

Before diving into the projections for tonight’s slate, it does stand to reason that we should look at the sheer value of this sign-up offer. By taking advantage of this promotion, first-time PrizePicks customers can quickly secure extra funds to use throughout the college basketball season. Whether you are targeting player props for Purdue’s redemption tour or backing St. John’s in a potential 5-12 upset scenario, this welcome offer ensures your account gets an immediate boost.

Keep in mind that this exclusive sign-up promotion is only available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim your guaranteed $50 bonus, you must be physically located in a participating state and meet all standard platform age requirements for daily fantasy sports in your jurisdiction.

March Madness Picks Today via PrizePicks

Player Opponent Point Prop Zuby Ejiofor Northern Iowa @ St. John’s 17.5 Trey Kaufman-Renn Queens @ Purdue 16.5 Fletcher Loyer Queens @ Purdue 16.5 Braden Smith Queens @ Purdue 15.5 Oscar Cluff Queens @ Purdue 13.5

When building your entry for tonight, starting with the highest projected scorers on the board is a savvy strategy. Zuby Ejiofor leads the slate tonight with an ambitious 17.5-point total as St. John’s tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Ejiofor is fresh off a dominant Big East Tournament MVP run where fans chanted his name, and he is expected to be the focal point of the Red Storm offense. Northern Iowa boasts a gritty defense, making the decision of whether Ejiofor will get more or less than 17.5 points a pivotal starting point for any lineup.

At 7:35 p.m. ET, a fired-up Purdue squad faces the Queens Royals. Both Trey Kaufman-Renn—who confirmed his shoulder is fine after a tweak in the Big Ten title game—and Fletcher Loyer sit at a 16.5-point projection. Rounding out the board is Oscar Cluff at 13.5 points, who is looking to dominate inside after an amusing viral mix-up where he confused his mid-major opponent with Queens, New York. Finding value in these props by projecting who will go more or less than their totals is the key to maximizing your newly acquired bonus funds.

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the college basketball action and start making picks? Claiming your $50 guaranteed bonus is a simple process. Just follow these quick steps before the games tip off tonight:

Register Your Account: Download the PrizePicks app or head to their website to create a new account using your standard personal information. When prompted, you must enter the promo code WTOP to lock in the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Build your lineup from tonight’s board by selecting whether players will record more or less than their projected totals, and play a $5 entry.

Once your lineup is submitted, your $50 guaranteed bonus will be activated. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—you receive the bonus funds regardless of whether your initial entry wins or loses.

Please note: This promotion is exclusively available to new users who meet the platform’s standard age and region requirements.