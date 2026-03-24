PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for NBA, MLB, March Madness Picks

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Get excited for the Sweet 16 this week, MLB opening day, with NBA games on all week when you redeem the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. You can enjoy one of the best weeks in sports with this promo code offer, redeeming a generous DFS bonus while doing so.







Enter a $5 contest after signing up with a new account. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive a $50 bonus. You can use this bonus to place entries on any NBA game tonight, including a fun game between the Nuggets and the Suns at 11 p.m. ET.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA, NCAA Tournament Action

Before the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns hit the hardwood, here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available to new users:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified Match 24th, 2026

With the Denver Nuggets facing the Phoenix Suns tonight, there has never been a better time to get started on the platform. By using the latest promo code, new PrizePicks customers can unlock a highly rewarding welcome offer. Simply sign up, make your first deposit, and play $5 on any player projection for tonight’s game to instantly receive a guaranteed $50 bonus.

The best part of this offer is that the payout is completely guaranteed, meaning you will receive the bonus regardless of whether your initial $5 entry hits or misses. Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Nuggets vs. Suns Player Prop Preview via PrizePicks

The Denver Nuggets (44-28, 5th in the Western Conference) will visit the Phoenix Suns (40-32, 7th in the Western Conference) for an exciting matchup with massive playoff implications. The Phoenix Suns recently snapped a five-game losing streak with a commanding win, while the Denver Nuggets are coming off a comfortable victory themselves, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive showdown between two top-tier contenders.

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic: More/Less 28.5 Points, 12.5 Rebounds, 10.5 Assists Jamal Murray: More/Less 23.5 Points, 6.5 Assists, 2.5 3-Pointers Made Aaron Gordon: More/Less 15.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists Tim Hardaway Jr.: More/Less 11.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made Christian Braun: More/Less 11.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker: More/Less 25.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists Jalen Green: More/Less 21.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made Collin Gillespie: More/Less 13.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists Grayson Allen: More/Less 13.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made Royce O’Neale: More/Less 8.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists



If you are looking to play more than Jamal Murray’s 23.5 points line, his season-long production is encouraging, averaging roughly 25.1 points per game. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic’s massive 28.5-point prop sits right on his seasonal pace of 28 points per contest, while his 10.5 assists line is close to his 10.57 per-game average.

For the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker’s points line is dialed in perfectly at 25.5, matching his seasonal average. However, Grayson Allen presents an interesting look at his 13.5 points prop. While he averages an impressive 17.2 points per game, savvy analysts know to monitor his availability closely. The Phoenix Suns currently have him listed as questionable (injury management) with a left knee issue, and teammate Royce O’Neale is also battling left knee soreness.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Getting started and claiming your bonus before tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns matchup is quick and simple. Just follow these steps to secure your value:

Create an Account: Download the app or visit the site to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to ensure you qualify for the bonus. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Lock in a $5 entry on any available player projections for tonight’s game.

By completing that $5 entry, you will instantly activate a $50 guaranteed bonus. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Whether you play more or less and hit or miss, the $50 bonus is yours to keep.

Note: This promotion is exclusively available to new users who meet all standard age and region requirements.