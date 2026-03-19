PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for March Madness (March 19)

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Get excited for the start of March Madness by redeeming PrizePicks promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up up with a new account are able to claim a welcome bonus for all NCAA and NBA entries.



Enter a $5 contest after signing up with a new account. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive a $50 bonus. This is a great way to get your account started for the beginning of the NCAA Tournament.

PrizePicks Promo Code for $50 March Madness, NBA Bonus

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified Match 19th, 2026

For NBA fans looking to extract maximum value from tonight’s schedule, this latest welcome offer delivers an incredible guaranteed return. By claiming the promo code ahead of the 08:00 PM ET tip-off between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, you can turn a standard entry into a significant reward. Simply sign up and play $5 on any combination of player projections—whether you are backing stars going more or less than their projected totals on the Lakers, the Heat, or other rosters across the nightly NBA slate—and you will secure a guaranteed $50 bonus.

It goes without saying, but please note that this welcome offer is exclusively available for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully unlock your bonus, you must be physically located in a participating state and meet all local age requirements. Once your new account is verified and your qualifying $5 entry is submitted, the $50 bonus is officially yours, regardless of how your NBA selections perform tonight.

How to Use Your PrizePicks Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to maximize your daily fantasy value tonight, tracking the highest projected point totals on the board is a great place to start. Below is a breakdown of the top five highest player point props for two of the biggest games on the board tonight between the Spurs vs. Suns and Lakers vs. Heat.

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Luka Doncic Miami Heat 30.5 Devin Booker San Antonio Spurs 27.5 Victor Wembanyama Phoenix Suns 23.5 Austin Reaves Miami Heat 21.5 Tyler Herro Los Angeles Lakers 21.5

Tonight’s slate is headlined by a few massive scoring projections. Luka Doncic leads all listed players with a towering 30.5 points projection. Right behind him is Devin Booker, who carries a consensus open total of 27.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs. In that same matchup, all eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama, who enters the night with a projection of 23.5 points.

Looking closely at the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat clash, we put a lot of stock in Austin Reaves. The Lakers are riding a massive seven-game winning streak, and Reaves has been on an absolute tear, recently logging massive performances of 30, 39, 37, and 38 combined points and assists.

On the other side of the floor, Tyler Herro sits in that identical 21.5 projection tier. Herro has faced some recent friction sharing the backcourt with Norman Powell, presenting some offensive rotation challenges for Miami. With the Heat coming off a heavy blowout loss to the Hornets, deciding if Herro will go more or less than his total will be a fascinating angle to monitor.

How to Redeem the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat clash? Activating your bonus is a simple, straightforward process. By using promo code WTOP, you can unlock your guaranteed bonus ahead of the 08:00 PM ET tip-off.

Here is a step-by-step guide to claiming your offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new PrizePicks account by providing your standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Submit a $5 entry on tonight’s NBA slate. Whether you pick Lakers and Heat players to go more or less than their projections, or look at any other game on the board, this step activates your reward.

Once your $5 entry is placed, you will automatically activate a $50 guaranteed bonus. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer. Whether your initial entry correctly predicts the players going more or less than their projections or not, the $50 bonus is officially yours.