Preston midfielder gets 3-game ban for kicking water bottle that hit Norwich fan

LONDON (AP) — Preston midfielder Jordan Thompson received a three-game ban Friday for kicking a water bottle that hit a…

LONDON (AP) — Preston midfielder Jordan Thompson received a three-game ban Friday for kicking a water bottle that hit a fan in the head during a match in England’s second division.

After being substituted off in the 2-0 loss at Norwich last Saturday, the Northern Ireland international kicked the water bottle off the ground and it struck a Norwich fan seated in the second row.

“The midfielder’s behavior around the 65th minute of the fixture wasn’t seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on video, and the FA subsequently alleged that it constituted violent conduct,” the English Football Association said in a statement.

The FA said the disciplinary charge, which the 29-year-old Thompson denied, was proven during a hearing and that a standard three-game ban for violent conduct was imposed.

The fan didn’t appear to be injured. Thompson motioned to the fan afterward.

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