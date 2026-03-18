Premier League teams dominated the first phase of the Champions League. Now only 2 are standing

Eight goals let in by Newcastle. Eight more by Chelsea. Tottenham gave up seven, and Manchester City allowed five. So…

Eight goals let in by Newcastle. Eight more by Chelsea. Tottenham gave up seven, and Manchester City allowed five.

So much for English dominance in the Champions League this season.

The goals rained in against Premier League clubs, which went from setting the standard in the league phase to largely being blown away in the round of 16.

Only Arsenal and Liverpool are standing from the record six English teams that entered the Champions League this season.

Five of those qualified automatically to the round of 16 — more than any other nation — and Newcastle made it a full set when it advanced via the playoffs. But it’s been a different story over the past two weeks with City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham all eliminated this round.

Tottenham rallied to beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 on Wednesday but could not overturn a 5-2 first-leg loss. The score was 7-5 on aggregate for Atletico.

Barcelona’s 7-2 win at Camp Nou completed an 8-3 aggregate victory over Newcastle.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate and Real Madrid won 5-1 over two legs against Man City.

Premier League leader Arsenal advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool beat Galatasaray 4-0 on Wednesday to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Arsenal will be the favorite against Sporting Lisbon in the next round, while Liverpool faces the daunting prospect of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

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