Predict March Madness With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and secure a $10 bonus on March Madness this week. New players will receive a $10 sign-up bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades on the prediction market platform. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you want to back the battle-tested Mustangs or take a chance on the Cinderella RedHawks, this flexible welcome bonus applies to this specific matchup as well as any other college basketball games scheduled throughout the week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Predict March Madness

Before making your predictions on this week’s college basketball slate, review the key details of the latest promotional offer below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 18, 2026

If you are a new Kalshi customer looking to get in on the action between the SMU Mustangs and the Miami (OH) RedHawks, this accessible welcome offer provides a great starting point. Kalshi is currently providing a $10 sign-up bonus exclusively to new users. Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states, allowing any eligible user who is at least 18 years old to trade on their college basketball prediction markets.

To claim your reward, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, your $10 bonus unlocks immediately after you execute $10 in total trades. Whether you are backing the favored Mustangs or predicting a RedHawks upset, this straightforward promo provides an excellent opportunity to quickly build your starting portfolio.

Use Kalshi College Basketball Promo on SMU Mustangs vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

Team Probability SMU Mustangs 73% Miami (OH) RedHawks 29%

When looking for a statistical edge in this First Four clash, the narrative is driven by starkly different team trajectories. Head coach Andy Enfield leads a battle-tested SMU squad (20-13) that boasts significant regular-season victories, including a standout win over North Carolina.

Conversely, head coach Travis Steele guides a 31-1 Miami (OH) program riding a massive wave of momentum. Despite losing starting point guard Evan Ipsaro to a torn ACL, the RedHawks lean heavily on MAC Player of the Year Peter Suder. While SMU enters as the statistical favorite on the prediction markets, Miami is expected to benefit from a heavily partisan crowd due to their campus’s close geographic proximity to the host city, creating a challenging, road-like environment for the Mustangs.

Kalshi Probabilities to Win the National Championship

Beyond individual matchups, Kalshi offers futures prediction markets for the entire college basketball tournament. Traders can take positions on which team will ultimately cut down the nets and win the national championship. While powerhouses and top seeds naturally dominate the upper tier of the championship probabilities, regional standouts like SMU and Miami (OH) offer massive potential payouts for those willing to back a deep tournament run. Engaging in these broader championship markets allows new Kalshi customers to stay invested in the tournament’s outcome long after the opening rounds conclude.

How to Predict March Madness With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. To get started and secure your bonus for this week’s college basketball action, simply follow these steps: