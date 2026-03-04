Predators take losing streak into home matchup with the Bruins

Boston Bruins (34-21-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (27-26-8, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Boston Bruins (34-21-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (27-26-8, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators enter a matchup against the Boston Bruins after losing three straight games.

Nashville is 27-26-8 overall and 16-13-3 in home games. The Predators are 21-6-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Boston is 11-13-4 in road games and 34-21-5 overall. The Bruins rank third in league play with 294 total penalties (averaging 4.9 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Bruins won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 27 goals and 23 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 33 goals and 22 assists for the Bruins. Viktor Arvidsson has five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-3-4, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-1-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

