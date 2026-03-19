Pochettino earned just over $5 million in first 7 months as US soccer coach

Mauricio Pochettino earned just over $5 million during his first seven months as coach of the U.S. national team, according…

Mauricio Pochettino earned just over $5 million during his first seven months as coach of the U.S. national team, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation’s tax filing.

Pochettino was announced as Gregg Berhalter’s replacement on Sept. 10, 2024, and received $5,016,917 in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2025, according to the tax return released Thursday.

Pochettino’s salary for the period was listed at $2,516,917, and he was given a $2.5 million bonus.

Berhalter, fired in July 2024 after a first-round elimination at the Copa America, was just 10 months into his second stint as coach. He earned $1,774,981 in the fiscal year, which included $699,148 in salary, a $325,000 bonus and a $750,833 severance payment.

U.S. women’s coach Emma Hayes earned $1,469,557 that included $744,557 in salary, a $700,000 bonus and $25,000 in other compensation.

CEO JT Batson earned $898,787 of which $658,787 was listed as salary and $240,000 as bonus.

Sporting director Matt Crocker was listed at $990,792: $658,787 in salary, $179,100 in bonus and $152,905 in a relocation payment.

Twila Kilgore, an assistant to former women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski, earned $435,209 that included $136,042 in salary, a $235,000 in bonus and $64,167 in severance pay. Kilgore became interim head coach following Andonovski’s resignation in August 2023 and held the role until Hayes started the following May. Kilgore left in September 2024.

Several women’s national team players were listed as among the USSF’s highest-paid employees during a fiscal year in which the women’s team won its fifth Olympic gold medal. Emily Sonnett, Emily Fox and Naomi Girma were each listed at $852,112 in salary, Lindsey Heaps at $849,461 and Casey Murphy at $822,032, and each earned a $36,000 bonus.

The USSF paid $2,881,792 to Soccer United Marketing, an affiliate of Major League Soccer, for sponsorship agreements and $13,395,175 to the law firm Latham & Watkins. It also paid $2,125,209 to the governing body of Brazilian soccer as an international event coordinator, $2.095 million to both Wasserman Media Group for marketing and media and to the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association for a supportive partnership.

Revenue of $268.05 million was up from $196.8 million in the prior fiscal year, while expenses rose to $260.1 million from $190.9 million.

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