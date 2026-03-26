Pirates visit the Mets for season opener

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets
New York; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (0-0); Mets: Freddy Peralta (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -119, Pirates -100; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets open the season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
New York had an 83-79 record overall and a 49-32 record at home last season. The Mets averaged 8.4 hits per game in the 2025 season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.
Pittsburgh went 71-91 overall and 27-54 on the road last season. The Pirates slugged .350 with a .655 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.
INJURIES: Mets: A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib fracture), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Pirates: Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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