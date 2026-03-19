Philadelphia visits Los Angeles after shootout win

Philadelphia Flyers (32-23-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-24-15, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30…

Philadelphia Flyers (32-23-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-24-15, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -168, Flyers +141; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Los Angeles Kings after the Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime.

Los Angeles is 10-15-7 at home and 28-24-15 overall. The Kings have a -19 scoring differential, with 176 total goals scored and 195 allowed.

Philadelphia has gone 17-12-4 in road games and 32-23-12 overall. The Flyers have a 27-5-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Kings won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup. Adrian Kempe led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Laferriere has scored 17 goals with 15 assists for the Kings. Kempe has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 24 goals and 34 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Joel Armia: out (upper body), Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (meniscus), Adrian Kempe: day to day (lower body).

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Tyson Foerster: out (arm).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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