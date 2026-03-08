Philadelphia in action against New York following shootout victory

New York Rangers (24-30-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (29-22-11, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m.…

New York Rangers (24-30-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (29-22-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the New York Rangers after the Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in a shootout.

Philadelphia is 29-22-11 overall and 8-6-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have gone 4-4-8 in games decided by a single goal.

New York is 24-30-8 overall with a 7-11-3 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers have an 11-14-4 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Flyers won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting. Matvei Michkov led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has scored 20 goals with 17 assists for the Flyers. Jamie Drysdale has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Vincent Trocheck has 12 goals and 28 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Rangers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

