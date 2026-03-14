Petar Musa has hat trick for FC Dallas in 3-3 tie with San Diego

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa scored three goals — his second career hat trick and second multi-goal game this…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa scored three goals — his second career hat trick and second multi-goal game this season — Saturday night for FC Dallas in a 3-3 tie with San Diego FC.

Musa capped the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Bernard Kamungo intercepted a pass near midfield, raced down the left side and then tapped a pass to Musa for a first-touch finish from the left corner of the 6-yard box.

Onni Valakari scored two goals — his first multi-goal game in MLS — and Marcus Ingvartsen also scored a goal for San Diego (3-0-1).

Dallas (1-1-2) had just 40% possession but outshot San Diego 13-5, 8-4 on target.

Musa, who had two goals in a season-opening win over Toronto, put away the rebound of his own shot in the 41st minute — the first goal conceded by San Diego this season — and converted from the spot in the 54th.

Valakari and Ingvartsen made penalty kicks in the 21st and 31st minutes, respectively, to give San Diego a 2-0 lead.

Valakari made it 3-1 in the 51st minute. Alex Mighten, at the left edge of the penalty box, played a low entry to Valakari for a first-touch finish from a few yards in front of the penalty spot. It was the 23-year-old Mighten’s first career assists.

Michael Collodi had one save for Dallas.

Pablo Sisniega made his first start this season and finished with five saves for San Diego.

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