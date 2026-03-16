Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Le Moyne at Bucknell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Lafayette at Manhattan — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Saint Joseph’s at University of Delaware — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Youngstown State at Pittsburgh — ACCNX
Philadelphia at Denver — Altitude, NBC, NBCS Philadelphia, Peacock
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