Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Navy at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
East Carolina at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Iowa at Penn State — Big Ten Plus
Pennsylvania at East Carolina — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
La Salle at VCU — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Lafayette at Bucknell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Saint Joseph’s at Richmond — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Pittsburgh at Stanford — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Pittsburgh at NC State — ACCNX
Portland at Philadelphia — KUNP Portland, NBCS Philadelphia, BlazerVision, NBA League Pass
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
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