Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Navy at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited East Carolina at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Iowa at Penn…

Navy at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

East Carolina at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Iowa at Penn State — Big Ten Plus

Pennsylvania at East Carolina — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

La Salle at VCU — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Lafayette at Bucknell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Saint Joseph’s at Richmond — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at Stanford — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at NC State — ACCNX

Portland at Philadelphia — KUNP Portland, NBCS Philadelphia, BlazerVision, NBA League Pass

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

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