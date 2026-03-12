Live Radio
Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

March 12, 2026, 12:39 AM

Saint Joseph’s at Richmond — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Lafayette at Bucknell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Navy at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pennsylvania at East Carolina — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Villanova at Charleston Southern — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at NC State — ACCNX

Baltimore at Philadelphia — MASN, NBCS Philadelphia +

Sports
