Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

March 3, 2026, 1:49 AM

Ohio at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Duquesne at Rhode Island — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Youngstown State at Robert Morris — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Saint Joseph’s at Davidson — FDSN South, FDSN South TN Nash., ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Villanova at DePaul — Peacock

VCU at Duquesne — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Army at Bucknell — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

American at Lehigh — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Robert Morris at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Utah at Philadelphia — KJZZ 14, NBCS Philadelphia, Jazz+, NBA League Pass

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
