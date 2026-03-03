Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Ohio at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Duquesne at Rhode Island — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Youngstown State at Robert Morris — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Saint Joseph’s at Davidson — FDSN South, FDSN South TN Nash., ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Villanova at DePaul — Peacock
VCU at Duquesne — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Army at Bucknell — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
American at Lehigh — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Robert Morris at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Utah at Philadelphia — KJZZ 14, NBCS Philadelphia, Jazz+, NBA League Pass
