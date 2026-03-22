Penguins host the Hurricanes following Karlsson’s 2-goal performance

Carolina Hurricanes (44-19-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (35-18-16, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Carolina Hurricanes (44-19-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (35-18-16, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -146, Penguins +122; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Carolina Hurricanes after Erik Karlsson’s two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Penguins’ 5-4 shootout win.

Pittsburgh has a 35-18-16 record overall and an 11-1-9 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins have given up 204 goals while scoring 238 for a +34 scoring differential.

Carolina is 44-19-6 overall with a 14-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes are 39-5-6 in games they score three or more goals.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 6-5 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 28 goals and 34 assists for the Penguins. Karlsson has seven goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 24 goals and 47 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has scored five goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Kevin Hayes: day to day (upper-body), Filip Hallander: out (leg), Blake Lizotte: out (upper-body), Ryan Shea: day to day (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Shayne Gostisbehere: day to day (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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