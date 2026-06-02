All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 21 .632 — New York 36 23 .610…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 21 .632 — New York 36 23 .610 1 Toronto 29 31 .483 8½ Baltimore 28 32 .467 9½ Boston 25 33 .431 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 34 27 .557 — Chicago 32 28 .533 1½ Minnesota 28 33 .459 6 Kansas City 23 37 .383 10½ Detroit 23 38 .377 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 32 29 .525 — Texas 29 31 .483 2½ Athletics 28 31 .475 3 Houston 27 34 .443 5 Los Angeles 23 38 .377 9

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 40 20 .667 — Washington 31 30 .508 9½ Philadelphia 30 29 .508 9½ Miami 27 34 .443 13½ New York 26 34 .433 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 36 21 .632 — St. Louis 31 27 .534 5½ Chicago 32 28 .533 5½ Pittsburgh 32 28 .533 5½ Cincinnati 30 29 .508 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 38 22 .633 — San Diego 32 26 .552 5 Arizona 32 27 .542 5½ San Francisco 23 37 .383 15 Colorado 23 38 .377 15½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 9

Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Texas 2, St. Louis 1

Seattle 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings

Colorado 9, L.A. Angels 8

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Melton 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 5-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-5) at Minnesota (Bradley 5-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bassitt 4-3) at Boston (Tolle 2-2), 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 3-1) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 2-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Gore 4-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-5) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 2-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 7, Washington 3

Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 2

Texas 2, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 16, San Francisco 2

Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Seattle 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings

Colorado 9, L.A. Angels 8

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Meyer 5-0) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 3:40 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 3-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 3-1) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 2-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Gore 4-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-5) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 2-4), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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