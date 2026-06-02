All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|New York
|36
|23
|.610
|1
|Toronto
|29
|31
|.483
|8½
|Baltimore
|28
|32
|.467
|9½
|Boston
|25
|33
|.431
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Chicago
|32
|28
|.533
|1½
|Minnesota
|28
|33
|.459
|6
|Kansas City
|23
|37
|.383
|10½
|Detroit
|23
|38
|.377
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|32
|29
|.525
|—
|Texas
|29
|31
|.483
|2½
|Athletics
|28
|31
|.475
|3
|Houston
|27
|34
|.443
|5
|Los Angeles
|23
|38
|.377
|9
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|40
|20
|.667
|—
|Washington
|31
|30
|.508
|9½
|Philadelphia
|30
|29
|.508
|9½
|Miami
|27
|34
|.443
|13½
|New York
|26
|34
|.433
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|St. Louis
|31
|27
|.534
|5½
|Chicago
|32
|28
|.533
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|32
|28
|.533
|5½
|Cincinnati
|30
|29
|.508
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|San Diego
|32
|26
|.552
|5
|Arizona
|32
|27
|.542
|5½
|San Francisco
|23
|37
|.383
|15
|Colorado
|23
|38
|.377
|15½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 9
Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 2
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 6
Texas 2, St. Louis 1
Seattle 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings
Colorado 9, L.A. Angels 8
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Melton 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 5-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-5) at Minnesota (Bradley 5-1), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bassitt 4-3) at Boston (Tolle 2-2), 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kolek 3-1) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Corbin 2-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-2), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Gore 4-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-4), 7:45 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-5) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 2-4), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 7, Washington 3
Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 2
Texas 2, St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 16, San Francisco 2
Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Seattle 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings
Colorado 9, L.A. Angels 8
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Meyer 5-0) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 3:40 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 3-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Kolek 3-1) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Corbin 2-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-2), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Gore 4-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-4), 7:45 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-5) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 2-4), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
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