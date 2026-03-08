Paolo Banchero leads Magic to easy 130-91 win over Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 33 points and the Orlando Magic cruised to a 130-91 win Sunday night over…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 33 points and the Orlando Magic cruised to a 130-91 win Sunday night over the Milwaukee Bucks, who rested Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second game of a back-to-back.

Jalen Suggs added 20 points and Desmond Bane had 18 for the Magic, who won their fourth straight to remain sixth in the Eastern Conference, one game behind fifth-place Toronto and percentage points ahead of Miami.

Orlando never trailed and led 67-55 at halftime. Early in the fourth quarter, Suggs hit a 3-pointer to start a 12-0 run that extended the Magic’s lead to 26 points. Banchero headed to the bench for good late in the third with Orlando ahead by 31.

Bobby Portis had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Cam Thomas scored 17 for the Bucks, who beat Utah on Saturday night but have lost five of six.

Antetokounmpo has played in three games since he missed 15 with a right calf strain. The 31-year-old has sat out 30 games this season, by far the most of his 13-year career.

The Bucks are 11th in the East, 4 1/2 games behind 10th-place Charlotte, and face a difficult path just to reach the play-in tournament with 19 games left.

Milwaukee was also missing second-leading scorer Kevin Porter Jr. for a third straight game because of swelling in his right knee.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ little-used older brother, played a season-high 9 minutes and finished with four points.

