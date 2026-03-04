Panthers head into matchup with the Blue Jackets on losing streak

Florida Panthers (30-28-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-21-8, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7…

Florida Panthers (30-28-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-21-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers aim to break their three-game losing streak with a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus has a 16-8-5 record at home and a 31-21-8 record overall. The Blue Jackets have an 11-3-3 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Florida has a 30-28-3 record overall and a 14-14-0 record on the road. The Panthers rank third in NHL play serving 11.8 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Panthers won 7-6 in overtime in the last meeting. Carter Verhaeghe led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has 20 goals and 45 assists for the Blue Jackets. Charlie Coyle has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Bennett has 22 goals and 25 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Panthers: 2-8-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, six penalties and 16.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.