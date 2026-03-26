Panthers’ Evan Rodrigues likely out for the rest of the season with a broken finger

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Rodrigues’ season is likely done after the Florida Panthers forward broke a finger on his…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Rodrigues’ season is likely done after the Florida Panthers forward broke a finger on his right hand in Thursday night’s loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Rodrigues was injured less than a minute into the game and Panthers coach Paul Maurice said afterward he will likely be out four-to-six weeks.

It isn’t yet clear if Rodrigues will need surgery, but there are only about three weeks left in the season for the Panthers (35-33-3), who aren’t yet mathematically eliminated from the playoffs but are unlikely to make the postseason.

It’s the latest in a string of unfortunate injuries this season for the back-to-back defending champions.

They’re already missing a handful of key contributors, including leading scorer Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov — he has not played this season — Brad Marchand, Jonah Gadjovich, Niko Mikkola, Uvis Balinskis, Cole Schwindt, Anton Lundell and Mackie Samoskevich.

Matthew Tkachuk, who scored and had an assist on Thursday, and Seth Jones have also missed time.

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