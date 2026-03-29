Pakistan cricketers Afridi and Raza accused of breaching security protocols ahead of PSL game

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza have been accused of breaching…

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza have been accused of breaching security protocols at a team hotel in Lahore on the eve of a Pakistan Super League cricket game.

In a letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Punjab police said the two Lahore Qalandars players disregarded directives and “forcefully escorted four visitors” to Raza’s room, “despite resistance from on-duty security personnel” on Saturday night.

Raza, who was born in Pakistan, said Sunday he had always met with family members and friends in the team hotel during the last four editions of the PSL and that he wasn’t aware of the security protocols for this season which bar players from such meetings in the hotel.

“One thing should be remembered that by birth I am a Pakistani and (a) few family members will come to meet me,” Raza said. “The (previous) protocols were that I can’t go out of hotel, but I can meet my family members, close cousins and friends in the hotel.”

Afridi is leading defending champion Lahore in the rescheduled PSL, which started Thursday in Lahore with fans barred from attending Pakistan’s premier domestic T20 tournament after fuel prices soared in the country due to Middle East conflict.

The police letter said Lahore’s liaison officer had asked a PCB official for permission to allow the four visitors. That was declined “in accordance with the security protocols in place,” the letter said. Later, according to the letter, PCB chief executive officer Salman Naseer also declined the same request made by Sameen Rana, team owner of the Lahore franchise.

Afridi and Raza allegedly disregarded the directives and escorted the visitors to Raza’s room on the eighth floor of the hotel “despite resistance from the on-duty security personnel.” They remained in Raza’s room until 1:25 a.m. before leaving.

Police asked the PCB to review the incident.

“Ensuring strict compliance with security protocols is essential to avoid any untoward and potentially harmful situations,” the letter said.

Raza said he would be respecting security protocols.

“The four friends, who came yesterday, I know them personally for a long time, so it was nice to see them. I wasn’t aware of this (the security protocols),” said Raza.

Raza said he took his friends to his room in order to choose the cricket bats which they had brought with them.

Lahore lost to Karachi Kings by four wickets with three balls remaining on Sunday. Afridi took four wickets for 18 runs in his four overs.

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