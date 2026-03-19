Osimhen played with a broken arm against Liverpool in the Champions League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen played with a broken arm during the 4-0 loss to Liverpool in…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen played with a broken arm during the 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League.

His club said in a statement after Wednesday’s game that Osimhen took a knock on his right arm during the first half at Anfield. He remained on the pitch until halftime but could not resume after the interval due to a suspected fracture.

“After the match, a hospital examination, under the supervision of our medical team, confirmed a fracture of the right forearm, and a cast was applied,” Galatasaray said. “A decision regarding a possible surgical procedure will be made in the coming days after further tests.”

Liverpool overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to set up a quarterfinal against trophy holder Paris Saint-Germain.

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