Oscars Betting Promos: How to Bet on Best Picture, Actor, Actress + More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Academy Awards are finally here and fans can make picks with these Oscars betting promos. There are tons of different options for cinephiles looking to get in on the action.

Start making bets via Sportsbooks or take out contracts with prediction markets.

Oscars Betting Promos: The Difference Between Sportsbooks and Prediction Markets

There are significant differences between betting on the Oscars with a sportsbook and making predictions through operators like Kalshi and OG.com. Sportsbooks like DraftKings have bettors go against the house. For anyone who bets on sports, this is a familiar way to make picks on the Oscars instead of the NBA or NFL.

Meanwhile, prediction markets feature a peer-to-peer model. Prediction markets are available in all 50 states and offer new customers a wide range of opportunities. The probabilities are constantly shifting based on up-to-the-minute trading. Purchase contracts on Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and more.

How to Bet the Oscars Prediction Market Apps and Online Sportsbooks Kalshi Welcome Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus OG.com Welcome Offer Get (5) 100% Profit Boosts DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 15, 2026

Let’s take a closer look at three of the best places to bet and make predictions on the Academy Awards. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on the 98th Oscars.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Oscars Bonus







New customers can sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and start with a $10 bonus. Create a new account and start with $10 worth of trades to unlock this bonus. This is a foolproof way to secure a bonus and hit the ground running. A contract of 78 cents on One Battle After Another would pay out $1 if it wins Best Picture. Take a closer look at the current probabilities to win Best Picture (probabilities are subject to change):

One Battle After Another (78%)

Sinners (19%)

Hamnet (3%)

Marty Supreme (<1%)

F1 (<1%)

Frankenstein (<1%)

The Secret Agent (<1%)

Sentimental Value (<1%)

Tie (<1%)

Train Dreams (<1%)

OG.com Promo Unlocks 5 100% Profit Boosts







Sign up with the latest OG.com promo and earn five straight days of 100% profit boosts. This promo comes with the potential of $100 in extra bonuses. Create an account and make a prediction on the Oscars with this 100% profit boost.

On Monday, new users can make another prediction on sports, politics, culture or any other available market with another 100% profit boost. Anyone who signs up on Sunday will receive boosts until Thursday.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus Instantly







DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most well-known brands in the sports betting industry and that does not happen by accident. New bettors can take advantage of a $200 instant bonus ahead of the Oscars. Create an account and start with a $5 bet on the Oscars or any other available market. This will trigger a $200 bonus instantly. Additionally, new players will get a 100% profit boost for March Madness. Take a look at the current odds to win Best Picture (odds are subject to change):