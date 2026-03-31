Open house: Cleveland’s downtown arena part of unique listing on Redfin

CLEVELAND (AP) — The home of the Cleveland Cavaliers is part of what could be the largest-ever listing on a…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The home of the Cleveland Cavaliers is part of what could be the largest-ever listing on a real estate site.

Rocket Arena was put up Tuesday on Redfin as a home listing. The 823,000-square-foot facility in downtown Cleveland has a capacity for 19,432 spectators, includes 118 bathrooms and “an open-concept design built to bring people together.”

The arena opened in 1994 and is also the home of an American Hockey League franchise and a WNBA team beginning in 2028.

Redfin and the Cavaliers are using the listing to promote an open house and garage sale scheduled at the arena on Thursday, but the arena is not for sale. A 46-foot-tall yard sign announcing the open house stands outside the arena.

Redfin became part of Rocket Companies last July. Cavaliers owner and chairman Dan Gilbert is the founder and chairman of the board of Rocket.

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