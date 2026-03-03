On 3/3, USA Basketball announces new 3×3 initiative to spur growth in that version of the game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball announced a new program Tuesday to bring the international version of 3×3 to…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball announced a new program Tuesday to bring the international version of 3×3 to young players, programs and gyms around the country.

The timing of announcing what’s called 3X Play was not coincidental: unveiling a 3×3 program nationally, on March 3, was by design. The program’s mission is to grow the 3×3 game particularly among young players, with framework for tournaments, leagues, skill development and rules based on age and skill level.

“USA Basketball is excited to introduce 3X Play, a framework designed to equip coaches, program directors and team administrators with the tools to make 3×3 basketball available to developing athletes nationwide,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said.

The 3×3 game is played on the halfcourt, with a 10-minute maximum game clock and a 12-second shot clock. The first team to 21 points, or the team leading when time expires, wins.

It is typically played with four-person teams, so there’s only one sub at a time, and players coach themselves during games. Baskets inside the arc count for one point, outside the arc count for two points.

The 3×3 game was added to the Olympic program starting with the Tokyo Games that were played in 2021. The U.S. has medaled twice in 3×3 on the Olympic stage, winning the women’s gold in Tokyo and the women’s bronze in Paris in 2024.

