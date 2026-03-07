Olympic hero Hughes’ hat trick sparks “U-S-A, U-S-A” chants as Devils win fourth straight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have discovered their game over the past week and on Saturday, Jack…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have discovered their game over the past week and on Saturday, Jack Hughes found his with a three-goal performance for his team’s fourth-straight victory, this time over the rival Rangers.

The 24-year-old center — who scored the gold medal-winning goal to lift Team USA 2-1 over Canada in Italy on Feb. 22 — heard cascading chants of “U-S-A, U-S-A” at Prudential Center after he scored on a breakaway to put the Devils up 5-3 late in the third period, then again when he completed his fourth-career hat trick with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds.

Hughes has been feted since his international moment of glory, appearing on “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show” and many other talk shows as the country — even Rangers fans — have been thrilled by the U.S. team winning a gold medal for the first time since the “Miracle on Ice” in Lake Placid in 1980.

“After the Olympics, I’ve had Ranger fans chanting for me. They are a great fan base and proud Americans. I think it’s really cool that happened and it will continue with the Devils fan base,’’ said Hughes, who has 19 goals in 24 career games against the Rangers.

Hughes’ hat trick was the first by a Devil against the Rangers in the regular season since Scott Gomez did it on Dec. 26, 1999 at Madison Square Garden.

Hughes hadn’t scored in his first five games with the Devils since the Olympic break. Scoring three — and seeing red Devils hats rain down — to help the team climb back into the playoff race remains foremost as gold-medal victory resonates in NHL arenas.

“We’re on a good little run here. We have to be very present, very in the moment. All we can worry about is one period of time and keep our game going,’’ he said. “We’re finally healthy. When the group starts to roll, everyone is feeling confident about their game. We’re in a good groove right now.”

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe marveled at the energy in the building, leading to a solid matinee performance as New Jersey tries to rise in the standings with less than six weeks left on the schedule.

“It’s noticeable when you play the Rangers. There was a little more buzz on a Saturday afternoon,’’ Keefe said. “Jack’s goal was huge power-play goal for us. Then I wanted to keep getting him out there. And it worked out great with the ‘U-S-A’ chants.”

Rangers coach Mike Sullivan, who coached Team USA last month in Milan, saw Hughes’ elite skill on display often in Italy.

“I think the world of Jack. He’s a really good player, he’s a great person,’’ Sullivan said after his team lost for the 15th time in their last 19 games. “But when we play him we want to beat him. He’s a dangerous guy in particular on power plays and we just gave him too many looks.”

Hughes, the top overall pick by New Jersey in the 2019 draft, spent extra time talking to the media after Saturday’s win as the realization of his national star power continues to increase within the context of his leadership role with the Devils.

“Obviously the Olympic stuff is going to die down at some point. I’m so proud to be part of that group and we’re going to enjoy that,’’ he said. “With that being said, being back in New Jersey has been the best thing for me. Being back to playing hockey. That’s where I have the most fun.”

