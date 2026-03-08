Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Knicks-Lakers, NBA Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

NBA fans can dive into an excellent day of basketball after redeeming the Novig promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up will be able to claim a fantastic NBA welcome bonus for every NBA game Sunday, including the Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Knicks vs. Lakers, Spurs vs. Rockets and more.



All new users can create a new account to receive a 10% discount to use on any NBA play today, across any sport and market. Your opening order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash.

The Novig Cash from this offer is similar to the funds that you deposit. It can be exchanged for real money once you meet the playthrough requirements. The Novig Coins are for making trades on free mode, which is a great way to practice and learn.

There is a ton to get into using Novig, who also has you covered with profit boost tokens that you can use across the NBA, college basketball and more. So, sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP and score a $100 discount on the NBA Sunday.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions NBA, NCAAB, Hockey Parlay Boosts Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 8th, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We are seeing a lot of users switching to prediction markets such as Novig, as it is available in all 50 states and is a peer-to-peer market as opposed to going up against the house. So, it can be more profitable on this type of platform.

The welcome offer is a great way to get started, as new users who sign up will be able to receive a 10% discount on their first Novig prediction, receiving a discount up to $100 that can be used on any NBA market of your choosing.

Full NBA Preview Sunday via Novig

We mentioned some of the best games on the slate above, but here is a list of the entire NBA slate for Sunday, with games all day:

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 1 p.m. ET

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat, 6 p.m. ET

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. ET

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. ET

How to Claim the Novig Promo Code WTOP for Sunday NBA

All new players can complete these steps to redeem a discount for a prediction on NBA or college basketball action on Thursday:

Head to the app and apply the Novig promo code WTOP. Provide the account info needed to verify your identity, including the last four digits of your SSN. Use online banking (the preferred method) or another payment option to make a deposit. Place an order using the 10% discount. The discount can have a value up to $100.

Check your portfolio to keep track of your active positions and history.