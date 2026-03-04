No More Foundation launches anti-violence campaign ahead of the Women’s World Cup

The No More Foundation launched an initiative on Tuesday that calls attention to violence against women and girls in Brazil…

The No More Foundation launched an initiative on Tuesday that calls attention to violence against women and girls in Brazil with various initiatives surrounding the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The New York-based No More Foundation, which works to end domestic and sexual violence globally, says about 37% of Brazilian women over the age of 16 have experienced violence in the past year, citing a 2025 study.

The campaign around the Women’s World Cup will include public service programming during sporting events, development of educational content for schools and community and sports organizations, as well as production of digital content in the run-up to the tournament.

Brazil was selected in 2024 to host the World Cup, which will be played across eight cities from June 24-July 25, 2027.

“By integrating prevention messaging, education, and survivor resources into one of the world’s most watched sporting events, this initiative has the potential to reach millions around the world — women AND men — and create lasting impact far beyond the World Cup,” No More global Global CEO Pamela Zaballa said in a statement.

Other partners include the Brazilian tourism board and the broadcaster EBC.

“The cycle leading up to the 2027 Women’s World Cup represents a historic opportunity for us to strengthen our image as a country that promotes equality, safety, and respect,” said Marcelo Freixo of Visit Brazil.

A public service announcement was released Tuesday as part of the campaign that included Brazilian soccer player Tarciane, former player Formiga, and women’s national team coach Arthur Elias.

