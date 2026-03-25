Nikola Jokic has 23 points, knocks down late bucket to send Nuggets over Suns 125-123

PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 17 rebounds and tied a season high with 17 assists to lead…

PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 17 rebounds and tied a season high with 17 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Phoenix Suns 125-123 on Tuesday night.

Jokic made the go-ahead basket, knocking down a 12-foot jumper with 11.5 seconds left. Phoenix’s Devin Booker got a good look at a potential winning 3-pointer, but it bounced off the rim.

The Suns trailed 117-109 with 3:19 left, but methodically worked their way back. Booker made a tough jumper in the lane to tie the game at 123 with 30.2 seconds remaining. He had 22 points and eight assists.

Jokic had his NBA-leading 29th triple-double of the season by early in the third quarter. The three-time MVP shot 9 of 16 from the field and delivered several pinpoint passes, including one that went the full length of the court for a layup by Christian Braun.

The Nuggets have fought injuries for most of the season, but are now close to full strength. Jamal Murray had 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 off the bench.

Denver had a 10-point lead at halftime, but Jordan Goodwin and Grayson Allen made back-to-back 3s late in the third to help Phoenix cut the deficit to 97-95 heading into the fourth. Allen and Jalen Green both had 21 points.

The Nuggets have won six of their last eight games and are 1 1/2 games behind the Lakers for the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

The sliding Suns have dropped six of seven and face an uphill battle to avoid the play-in tournament. They’re currently the No. 7 team in the West.

Jokic — who picked up an early technical foul after heated comments toward referee Dannica Baroody — had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists before the halftime break.

Up next

Nuggets: Host the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Suns: Host the Jazz on Saturday.

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