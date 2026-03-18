Nikita Kucherov nets a hat trick and 2 assists as the Lightning beat the Kraken 6-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored three goals for his sixth career hat trick and added two assists as the…

SEATTLE (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored three goals for his sixth career hat trick and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Seattle Kraken 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Hagel had a goal and three assists for the Lightning, who remained four points behind first-place Buffalo in the Atlantic Division. Anthony Cirelli added a goal and two assists, and Gage Goncalves had a goal and an assist.

Bobby McMann and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, tied with the Los Angeles Kings at 71 points for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Kucherov entered tied for 10th in the NHL in goals and added to his total with 1:11 remaining in the first period. The six-time All-Star made it 3-0 less than a minute into the second and scored his 37th of the season into an empty net with 2:44 left in the third.

It was Kucherov’s second multigoal game this month and seventh of the season.

Seattle, which won back-to-back games last weekend, trimmed its deficit to 3-2 with a couple of second-period goals.

McMann, acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline, scored his fourth goal in three games with the Kraken. His debut was delayed because of a visa issue that was resolved Friday.

McCann brought the Kraken within one when he put a nifty move on Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and scored over his left shoulder. Vasilevskiy made 16 saves.

That was it for Seattle, though. Cirelli put the Lightning up 4-2 on a wraparound goal early in the third, and Hagel scored on the power play at 16:54.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the Kraken, who made their only playoff appearance in 2023.

Up next

Lightning: Play at Vancouver on Thursday night.

Kraken: Play at Nashville on Thursday night.

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