Newcastle midfielder Tonali injured in Champions League ahead of Italy’s World Cup playoffs

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali went off injured against Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, eight…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali went off injured against Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, eight days before Italy starts its World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket.

Tonali appeared to hurt his left thigh chasing back to defend Fermín López and put the ball out for a corner.

It was 4-2 at the time early in the second half, and Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski scored a header from the corner to all but guarantee the Spanish champion will advance to the quarterfinals. Barcelona was soon leading 6-2 at Camp Nou after the teams drew 1-1 in Newcastle last week.

Tonali has been an expected starter for Italy as the four-time champion aims to play at a World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Italy hosts Northern Ireland on March 26 at Atalanta’s stadium in Bergamo and the winner will travel to face either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina five days later.

The playoff bracket winner will enter a World Cup group with co-host Canada, Switzerland and Qatar.

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