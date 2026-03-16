New Orleans puts home win streak on the line against Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (23-45, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-46, 13th in the Western Conference) New Orleans;…

Dallas Mavericks (23-45, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-46, 13th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -8.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Pelicans play Dallas.

The Pelicans are 6-8 against division opponents. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 2.8.

The Mavericks are 4-10 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Dallas is the best team in the Western Conference scoring 17.7 fast break points per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 3.4.

The Pelicans average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Mavericks give up (12.5). The Pelicans average 113.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 119.8 the Pelicans give up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 119-113 on Dec. 23, with Zion Williamson scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 19.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

P.J. Washington is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Flagg is averaging 13.0 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 105.5 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Bryce McGowens: day to day (toe).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Daniel Gafford: day to day (rest), Klay Thompson: day to day (rest), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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