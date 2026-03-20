New Orleans plays Cleveland, seeks 4th straight win

Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-46, 12th in the Western Conference) New Orleans;…

Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-46, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Cleveland.

The Pelicans are 16-21 in home games. New Orleans is 14-20 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are 21-14 on the road. Cleveland is eighth in the league averaging 14.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.0% from downtown. Donovan Mitchell leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers allow (13.9). The Cavaliers are shooting 47.7% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 47.4% the Pelicans’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 141-118 in the last matchup on Dec. 24. Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 27 points, and Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 22 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Williamson is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Evan Mobley is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 20.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: day to day (achilles), Bryce McGowens: day to day (toe).

Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (groin), Tyrese Proctor: day to day (quadricep), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (eye), Jarrett Allen: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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