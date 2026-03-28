New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania at Yale — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Virginia at Boston College — ACCNX Lafayette at Holy Cross — ESPN…

Pennsylvania at Yale — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Virginia at Boston College — ACCNX

Lafayette at Holy Cross — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pennsylvania at Yale — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

UConn vs. Notre Dame at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX) — ABC

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