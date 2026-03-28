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New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

March 28, 2026, 1:15 AM

Pennsylvania at Yale — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Virginia at Boston College — ACCNX

Lafayette at Holy Cross — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pennsylvania at Yale — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

UConn vs. Notre Dame at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX) — ABC

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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