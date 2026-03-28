New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania at Yale — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Virginia at Boston College — ACCNX
Lafayette at Holy Cross — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Pennsylvania at Yale — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
UConn vs. Notre Dame at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX) — ABC
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